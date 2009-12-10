Cassini-Huygens Mission to Saturn and Titan – Dr. John Zarnecki

Click the icon to play the podcast
Professor John Zarnecki is a team leader for ExoMars and has been a Principal Investigator on the Cassini-Huygens mission to Saturn and Titan since 1990. Professor Zarnecki is Principal Investigator, Huygens Science Surface Package, and Professor of Space Science, Planetary and Space Sciences Research Institute (PSSRI) at The Open University (Milton Keynes, UK).
In our 7-27-05 conversation, Professor Zarnecki discusses
- The Cassini–Huygens Mission to Saturn and Titan
- The Science Surface Package
- What Titan tells us about origins of life on Earth
- Where we go next
- The value and benefits of international collaboration in space
