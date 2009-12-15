Flu Virus, Evolution, Human Genome – Dr. Steven Salzberg

Click the icon to play the podcast
Dr. Steven Salzberg is Director of the Center for Bioinformatics and Computational Biology and Horvitz Professor of Computer Science at the University of Maryland.
Dr. Salzberg was part of the team that published the human genome in 2001, and has participated in the sequencing of genomes from a long list of human pathogens, including the microbes responsible for anthrax, Lyme disease, tuberculosis, and malaria.
In 2004, Dr. Salzberg was one of the founders of the Influenza Genome Sequencing Project, which has sequenced thousands of isolates of the influenza virus, in an effort to help design better vaccines and to better understand the nature of influenza pandemics.
In our wide-ranging interview on 1-4-06, Dr. Salzberg discusses
- Genome assembly and genome sequencing
- Evolution and the flu virus
- Influenza pandemics
- Open source software for the biological sciences
