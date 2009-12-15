Flu Virus, Evolution, Human Genome – Dr. Steven Salzberg

Dr. Steven Salzberg is Director of the Center for Bioinformatics and Computational Biology and Horvitz Professor of Computer Science at the University of Maryland.

Dr. Salzberg was part of the team that published the human genome in 2001, and has participated in the sequencing of genomes from a long list of human pathogens, including the microbes responsible for anthrax, Lyme disease, tuberculosis, and malaria.

In 2004, Dr. Salzberg was one of the founders of the Influenza Genome Sequencing Project, which has sequenced thousands of isolates of the influenza virus, in an effort to help design better vaccines and to better understand the nature of influenza pandemics.

In our wide-ranging interview on 1-4-06, Dr. Salzberg discusses

Genome assembly and genome sequencing

Evolution and the flu virus

Influenza pandemics

Open source software for the biological sciences