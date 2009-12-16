Jake Black – The Authorized Ender Companion – Ender Universe

Jake Black is the author of THE AUTHORIZED ENDER COMPANION, recently published by Tor Books. Fans will be able to explore the first complete and in-depth encyclopedia of all the persons, places, things, and events in Orson Scott Card’s beloved Ender Universe.

The long-awaited volume was written under the editorial supervision of Card himself, who recently received the 2008 Margaret A. Edwards Award for lifetime achievement in Young Adult literature from the American Library Association. Jake Black has written for several popular franchises and characters including Smallville, Batman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Twilight, and Star Trek. He is the author of Marvel Comics’ Ender-series comic books Gold Bug, Cheater, and Recruiting Valentine.