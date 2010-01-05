Marjorie Liu – Paranormal Romance and Urban Fantasy

Click the icon to play the podcast

Marjorie Liu is a New York Times bestselling author of novels, short stories, novellas, and two ongoing series. Dirk & Steele is a series of novels of paranormal romance and the Hunter Kiss series focuses on urban fantasy. Marjorie has written NYX: No Way Home, for Marvel Comics, and is co-writing the ongoing series Dark Wolverine. Marjorie is also an attorney. She divides her time between the American Midwest and Beijing and Shanghai in China.

Marjorie discusses her novella Armor of Roses recently published in the anthology, INKED, as well as her work on Dark Wolverine and NYX for Marvel Comics. Marjorie talks about the new videogame Tiger Eye: Curse of the Riddle Box based on her novel Tiger Eye. She discusses her sources of inspiration and the widespread appeal of paranormal romance and urban fantasy.