Marjorie Liu – Paranormal Romance and Urban Fantasy

Marjorie Liu is a New York Times bestselling author of novels, short stories, novellas, and two ongoing series. Dirk & Steele is a series of novels of paranormal romance and the Hunter Kiss series focuses on urban fantasy. Marjorie has written NYX: No Way Home, for Marvel Comics, and is co-writing the ongoing series Dark Wolverine. Marjorie is also an attorney. She divides her time between the American Midwest and Beijing and Shanghai in China.
Marjorie discusses her novella Armor of Roses recently published in the anthology, INKED, as well as her work on Dark Wolverine and NYX for Marvel Comics. Marjorie talks about the new videogame Tiger Eye: Curse of the Riddle Box based on her novel Tiger Eye. She discusses her sources of inspiration and the widespread appeal of paranormal romance and urban fantasy.
I followed this link through Marjorie Liu’s blog and I’m so happy I did. What a great interview. As a huge fan of science and how it is used in writing fiction it puts a smile on my face to hear how an author collects interests and what they learn to be creative in their stories. Marjorie Liu is one of my top favorite authors right up there with the greats like Laurell K Hamilton. I absolutely LOVE her Hunter Kiss series and started reading her Dirk & Steele series. Her sheer creativity blows me away and I am so glad she has her fingers in the comic and video game areas too.
