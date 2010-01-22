Douglas Preston – IMPACT, Pendergast, and The Relic

Click the icon to play the podcast

Douglas Preston is the New York Times best-selling author of the newly released IMPACT, recently published by Forge Books. He is the co-author, with Lincoln Child, of the famed Pendergast series of novels, including such bestselling titles as The Book of the Dead and The Wheel of Darkness, as well as The Relic, which was made into a number one box office hit film.

Doug’s solo novels include Jennie, made into a movie by Disney, and the New York Times bestsellers Tyrannosaur Canyon and Blasphemy.

Doug discusses how he explores controversial scientific theories and current events in all of his thrillers. He talks about his trip to Cambodia with National Geographic, where certain discoveries ultimately provided the background to IMPACT.