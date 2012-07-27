Dr. Terry Collins – Green Chemistry

Click the icon to play the podcast

Terrence J. Collins, Ph.D., is the Teresa Heinz Professor of Green Chemistry and Director of the Institute for Green Chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University. Dr. Collins is distinguished by his seminal scientific contributions to green chemistry and his dedication to green chemistry education. He is recognized world-wide as an energetic public advocate for greater use of green chemistry to help achieve a sustainable civilization. In 1997 his work won the award of the Society of Pure and Applied Coordination Chemistry (Japan) and in 1999 the U.S. Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award from the Environmental Protection Agency.

After completing postdoctoral work at Stanford University, Dr. Collins taught at the California Institute of Technology before coming to Carnegie Mellon in 1987. At Carnegie Mellon, Dr. Collins is the Director of the Institute for Green Oxidation Chemistry, which was established in 2000. Previously, he was an Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellow and a Camille and Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar.

One of the leading educators in the field of green chemistry, Dr. Collins published the first definition of green chemistry in 1997 for the Macmillan Encyclopedia of Chemistry, Volume 2. He was invited to contribute extensive on-line materials on sustainability science to the American Chemical Society (ACS) Green Chemistry Institute, and served as a consultant for “Reactions in Chemistry,” a professional development series for high school teachers developed by Annenberg Media.

Dr. Collins represented the U.S. at the Workshop on the Funding of Sustainable Chemistry, which took place in Tokyo in 2000 as part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. An author or co-author of more than 100 publications in the scientific literature, Dr. Collins has presented more than 400 public lectures worldwide. His honors include the Environmental Protection Agency’s 1999 Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award.

In our in-depth June 2007 SCIENCE AND SOCIETY interview, Dr. Collins discusses

What is green chemistry in overview?

What a sustainable technology base will look like

Basic goals of research in green chemistry

How the chemical enterprise will have to adapt for society to be able to build a sustainable technology base

The key roles for great universities in redirecting our civilization toward a sustainable trajectory